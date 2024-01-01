Salem Youth Symphony Raffle 2024

Her

Each SYS family is expected to participate in this important budget contribution.





As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization our budget is covered in part by tuition, supplemented with donations and support from the community.





Salem Youth Symphony has a rich history since 1954 of teaching young musicians and providing an exceptional orchestral experience. Last season our 200 members, ages 7-22, represented over 50 schools and a dozen communities. These are the musicians and leaders of the future.





Please consider participating in the 2024 raffle fundraiser. Your support will help fund rehearsal and performance venues, provide musical instruction by professional musicians and educators, provide artistic supplies such as musical instruments and sheet music, and provide tuition assistance for qualifying students.

e is more information ...