2024 Flourishing Program

July 8th through July 19th / Mon-Fri 11AM -4PM

2 Week Summer Program! (with limited spaces available)





Be a part of something special this summer!

Join our Flourishing Summer Program for girls aged 14 and up!

Immerse yourself in a dynamic 2-week adventure featuring leadership workshops, confidence building, creative arts, outdoor escapades, and community engagement. From sewing to fun in the kitchen, candle making to thrilling field trips, every day promises new skills and exciting memories.

Don't miss out, reserve your spot today!



