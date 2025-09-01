Life Drawing: Open Sketch with Live Model

Drop in for our figure drawing sessions, generally held on the 2nd and 4th Friday evenings of each month. If you’re an intermediate or advanced-level artist interested in drawing from the nude model, come join our non-instructed, open sketch sessions. Just grab your own supplies and enjoy an evening of creativity in the company of other artists.





Sessions are from 6-8:30 pm on the following Fridays: 8/23, 913, 9/27, 10/11, 10/25, 11/8, 11/22, 12/13, 1/9/25, 1/23/25.





Fee listed is per day. Each Open Sketch Session is charged separately.

The doors close at 7 pm for latecomers.



