Biz Kidz Expo - Naples FL - May 18, 2024

Biz Kidz Expo is the perfect venue for your child to sell or display their uniquely created products or services. Your children will have a chance to be surrounded by fellow entrepreneurs who are all pursuing their passion, and many of them will be doing it even before they’re in high school! From jewelry makers, bakers, artists, and robot inventors, the Biz Kidz Expo provides a venue for any budding young entrepreneur.





Every participant can sell their products to customers and will pitch their business proposal to a panel of judges, who will score each entry on originality, viability, scalability, and impact.





The first, second, and third-place winners receive monetary awards that help make their dreams come true. Let’s launch our future generation of business leaders!





Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registrants must be between the ages of 7 – 18 on or before the date of the event.

Your registration includes one booth rental. Maximum two (2) participants per registration. You are responsible for bringing your own tables and chairs.

Business entries selling a packaged food or drink item will need to include signage on their booth that includes a complete listing of ingredients. No cooking, baking, or food assembly will be allowed on-premises.

Electricity is limited. If power is necessary, please request and notate it on the application. We will make every effort to accommodate your request.

We welcome the creation of unique items, ideas, and inventions. No multi-level marketing entries will be accepted.

For the safety of our entrepreneurs, guests, and volunteers, the following are NOT PERMITTED: open flames, drug or alcohol paraphernalia, generators, or animals of any kind.

All participants are asked to stay until the event has ended. The event is open to the public.

Please be considerate of our host’s facility and clean up your area, throwing away all trash and signage. Leaving a great last impression is as important as making a great first one.





YEARS / Biz Kidz Expo Photo Release Form





I hereby grant the YEARS and Biz Kidz Expo / Markets permission to use my likeness in a photograph, video, or other digital media (“photo”) in any and all of its promotional publications, including web-based publications, without payment or other consideration.









I understand and agree that all photos taken of me and/or my family and any/all associates in attendance on my behalf at any and all events will become the property of the YEARS and Biz Kidz Expo/Markets.









I hereby irrevocably authorize the YEARS and Biz Kidz Expo / Markets to edit, alter, copy, exhibit, publish, or distribute these photos for any lawful or promotional purpose. In addition, I waive any right to inspect or approve the finished product wherein my likeness appears. Additionally, I waive any right to royalties or other compensation arising or related to the use of the photo.









I hereby hold harmless, release, and forever discharge the YEARS and Biz Kidz Expo / Markets from all claims, demands, and causes of action which I, my heirs, representatives, executors, administrators, or any other persons acting on my behalf or on behalf of my estate have or may have by reason of this authorization.









I have read and understood the above photo release. I affirm that I am at least 18 years of age, or, if I am under 18 years of age, I have obtained the required consent of my parents/guardians.