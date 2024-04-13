CGCC - Appt. Registration - 4-13-24

Low Cost
Heart Screenings
Location: Chandler-Gilbert Community College
Saturday, April 13, 2024 (9 AM - 5 PM)
Youth $25
Sports/Student Screening
10 year old & above
Allow 10 minutes per appointment
Includes:
· Blood Pressure Reading
· EKG
· Ultrasound to evaluate size and thickness of heart
· Reviewed by Pediatric Cardiologist
HEART MONTH SPECIAL CONTINUES
$ 25 low cost **
Adult Screening
Allow 10 minutes per appointment
Includes:
· Blood Pressure Reading
· EKG
· Ultrasound to evaluate size and thickness of heart
· Reviewed by Pediatric Cardiologist
HEART MONTH SPECIAL CONTINUES
$ 95 low cost **