Logo
Anthony Bates Foundation
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

CGCC - Appt. Registration - 4-13-24

2626 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Low Cost

Heart Screenings

Location: Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Saturday, April 13, 2024 (9 AM - 5 PM)

Youth $25


Sports/Student Screening

10 year old & above

Allow 10 minutes per appointment 

 

Includes:

· Blood Pressure Reading

· EKG

· Ultrasound to evaluate size and thickness of heart

· Reviewed by Pediatric Cardiologist

 HEART MONTH SPECIAL CONTINUES

$ 25 low cost **



Adult Screening

Allow 10 minutes per appointment 

  

Includes:

· Blood Pressure Reading

· EKG

· Ultrasound to evaluate size and thickness of heart

· Reviewed by Pediatric Cardiologist

 HEART MONTH SPECIAL CONTINUES

$ 95 low cost **

common:freeFormsBy