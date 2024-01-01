Central AR - OTB 101 May 3rd

Welcome to OTB 101! Registration for May 3rd and 4th OTB 101 and 201 gains you 1 free entry into the Ugly Gnome Race! Details here: Ugly Gnome Registration



OTB 101 Skills

Neutral and Ready Position

Braking

BBS Fore/Aft Movement

BBS Side/Side Movement

Cornering

Shifting

Climbing Dismount Seated Crouched Standing







ON-THE-BIKE 101

NICA’s On-the-Bike (OTB) 101 course is required for all Level 2 and 3 coaches. OTB 101 introduces the essential mountain bike skills that student-athletes need, while also helping coaches learn how to effectively teach these skills in a youth development setting. Its primary function is not to teach coaches themselves to be better riders; the primary outcome is for coaches to gain a full understanding of how to deliver impactful, competent skills instruction.

OTB 101 CONSISTS OF THREE PARTS:

An online (classroom) OTB 101 course, located in the NICA Education Center

An in-person 3-hour skills course hosted by league coach supporter trainers

A resource suite including a 46-page digital manual (located in the the NICA Education Center for coaches who complete the course) and pocket-sized coaching field guide





By taking the time to attend this clinic, not only will you be equipped to lead your student athletes, but also improve your own riding in the process!





