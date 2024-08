Hi, Families:





Graduation is around the corner - congratulations to you and your 8th Grader!

The maximum number of EXTRA tickets is 5.

Cost is $10 per extra ticket. Proceeds from these tickets goes towards the costs of 8th Grade Graduation.

8th Grade Graduation will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10am.





Centennial Memorial Temple located at 120 West 14th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues.





Please contact [email protected] if you have any questions.