Learn the Magic of Grafting: Unleash Your Inner Fruit Tree Whisperer

Imagine growing an apple tree you crafted yourself with your favorite variety of apple. Or creating a miniature orchard with several. If this is your dream, make it a reality with the art and craft of fruit tree grafting.





Location

Wild Rose Meadow Farm on the Historic 1800s Carpenter Ranch in Pike, CA

5 Hour Hands-On Workshop includes Lunch & Refreshments





What is Grafting?

Grafting is the art of combining parts of two different trees to create a single, unique tree.

The rootstock (bottom part) provides the root system, while the 'scion' (top part) determines the type of fruit it will bear. This enables the tree to express the best qualities of both.





Why Learn Grafting?

• Preserve precious heirlooms, keep grandma's apple tree alive for generations.

• Successfully grow varieties that are challenging to propagate by cuttings or other means.

• Much faster to bear fruit than planting from seed.

• Have existing fruit trees you don't like the fruit of? Convert them to your favorite varieties.

• Enjoy multiple varieties on one tree for a longer harvest season and better cross pollination.

• Reduce tree size for ease of care, adapt to various soil conditions, resist disease and pests.

• Save money by making your own custom trees.





Empower Yourself with Knowledge to Graft with Confidence

• How to Choose Rootstock & Scions: Learn how to match them for optimal results.

• Tools & Supplies: Quality tools lead to grafting success. Don't be fooled by counterfeit supplies.

• Safe Grafting Methods: Learn proper technique of various grafts including cleft, whip & tongue, more.

• Hands-On Learning : Watch. Observe. Ask Questions. Practice your technique with expert guidance.

• Troubleshooting & Aftercare: Ensure the survival of your grafts with proper care and problem-solving tips.





Make Your Own Fruit Tree

O ne apple rootstock and a selection of special scions to choose from are included with each registration for you to graft yourself and take home.





Create Your Own Custom Grafting Kit

You'll have an opportunity to buy your own supplies to suit your needs.





More Than Just a Workshop

Join our community of passionate growers, ask questions, share experiences, and unlock the true potential of your fruit trees. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or curious beginner, grafting fruit trees is an extra special niche. Empower yourself with this rare in-person opportunity to learn from veteran grafters.

Ready to embark on this rewarding journey?