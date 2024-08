The Pathways Summit & Connection Sunday Social is a dynamic 3-day experience created to provide actionable and invaluable resources and solutions, including:









-Access to Business Tools and Resources

-Pathways Giving Fund

-Sponsored Small Business Vendor Opportunity

-Growth Breakout Sessions

-Lunch & Learn for Business Owners

-Equitable and Attainable Technology

-A space for partnerships and collaboration with industry supporters and like-minded peers