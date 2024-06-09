*IUB Picnic 2024 - MAUJ MASTI*



Date: 9th JUNE, 2024, SUNDAY

Location: CUNNINGHAM PARK, QUEENS

Address: TBD

Contribution per person: $50 per adult and $25 Children 5-12 years old.

Time: 10:30 AM (Both Breakfast and Lunch will be Served)



We have already started planning and are going to start implementation soon. *Breakfast, Lunch, Cha, and Singara are being planned*. Like last year, we will hold events for children, adults, and couples. Please register and buy your tickets ASAP, as we need to order the food and drinks for the events.



Please let us know How many adults and children above 5 years old will attend. This way we can make the appropriate accommodation. Please add your name below if you are interested:







