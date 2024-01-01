CLLNO Sips and Ceramics Night

This ticket gets you entry to the event and one adult beverage. You can purchase additional drinks if you desire. You also will purchase a pottery project to complete. They have all different projects for all different budgets! There is something for everyone! We will also collecting paper products like paper towel, paper plates, and women's hygiene project for Hope House! A local non-profit that supports pregnant mama's and gives them a place to live for up to 18 months! We will get to meet some of the amazing volunteers and women at the event! A portion of the entry ticket will also go towards them!