If you are making payment via Zeffy, you have already been in contact with Mike Keenan and we thank you for your attendance at the 2024 Parade Banquet!





The 2024 Parade Banquet is on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the West Side Irish American Club.

Doors open at 12:00pm and the Program Begins at 1:00pm.





Requested donation is $15 per ticket.





We'll see you there!

Parade Committee