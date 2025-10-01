23rd Annual Destination HBCU College Fair Sponsorship Opportunities

Cleveland

OH, USA

TITLE/PRESENTING PARTNER
$20,000

Title/Presenting Partner Investment: $20,000


The Pinnacle of Partnership: Only 1 Exclusive Slot Remains!


Secure the highest level of commitment and visibility, establishing your organization as the leading champion for future HBCU students.


Unrivaled Event Ownership & Exclusivity

  • Official Naming Rights: The event becomes the "DESTINATION HBCU College Fair presented by [Your Company Name]."
  • Category Exclusivity: Be the sole featured partner in your industry for the college fair (shared only with the host venue).
  • Premier Access: Designated VIP Booth/Table and dominant Signage (pop-up display) in the most coveted, high-traffic area for the college fair.
  • Comprehensive Branding: Prominent Signage (pop-up display) featured at all associated events.

Deep Audience Engagement & Influence

  • Thought Leadership: Exclusive opportunity to host or sponsor a student/parent workshop, positioning your brand as a dedicated resource.
  • Media Spotlight: Guaranteed media interview opportunities alongside alumni leadership, amplifying your message.
  • Alumni Storytelling: Showcase your commitment by having selected HBCU graduate employees participate in a high-profile promotional package detailing the success of HBCU alumni (If applicable).

Maximum Digital & Print Saturation

  • Top-of-Site Advertising: Leaderboard Ad (728x90) with hyperlink on both the college fair and the high-traffic alumni websites for maximum impressions.
  • Ubiquitous Logo Placement: Your Logo and/or name featured on every piece of collateral, including press releases, programs, invitations, websites, marketing materials, and forms.
  • Targeted Outreach: Extensive exposure to our alumni, current HBCU students, and constituents through CCBCAA social media campaigns and dedicated e-blasts.
  • Perpetual Alumni Presence: Web banner/profile with direct link on the www.HBCUAlumniCLE.com website.

Long-Term Legacy & VIP Access

  • Multi-Year Commitment: Minimum 2-year commitment as the Title/Presenting Sponsor, ensuring sustained market recognition and partnership longevity.
  • Freshman Impact: Name recognition and sponsorship of ten (10) critical HBCU Freshmen Send-off Footlockers (June 2026 event).
  • Exclusive VIP Reception: Eight (8) coveted invitations to the HBCU Welcome Reception (11-20-25).
DIAMOND PARTNER
$10,000

Diamond Partner Investment: $10,000


High-Visibility Impact: Only 3 Opportunities Remaining!


Achieve major brand recognition and a deep, sustained connection with the entire HBCU network.


Premium Event Placement & Engagement

  • Prime Presence: Designated VIP Booth/Table and dominant Signage (pop-up display) in a key, high-traffic area for the college fair.
  • All-Event Visibility: Prominent Signage (pop-up display) featured at all associated events.
  • Content Sponsorship: Opportunity to host or sponsor a student/parent workshop, enhancing your brand credibility.
  • Media Visibility: Opportunity for media interviews alongside alumni leadership.
  • Alumni Showcase: Selected HBCU graduate employees invited to participate in a high-profile promotional package (If applicable).

Robust Digital & Print Recognition

  • High-Impact Web Ad: Leaderboard Ad (728x90) with hyperlink to the college fair and alumni websites.
  • Ubiquitous Logo Placement: Your Logo and/or name featured on all publicity materials, including press releases, programs, websites, and marketing materials.
  • Targeted Outreach: Exposure to our alumni, current HBCU students, and constituents through CCBCAA social media accounts and e-blasts.
  • Alumni Web Presence: Web banner/profile with link to your company website on www.HBCUAlumniCLE.com.

Exclusive Partnership Benefits

  • Freshman Impact: Name recognition and sponsorship of six (6) HBCU Freshmen Send-off Footlockers (June 2026 event).
  • VIP Reception Access: Six (6) invitations to the exclusive HBCU Welcome Reception (11-20-25).
PLATINUM PARTNER
$5,000

Platinum Partner

Investment: $5,000


Significant Commitment: Only 3 Opportunities Remaining!


A powerful partnership providing excellent visibility and a direct, meaningful connection to our audience.


Strategic Event Placement & Content

  • Prominent Placement: Vendor Booth in a prominent area for the college fair.
  • All-Event Visibility: Prominent Signage (pop-up display) at all associated events.
  • Workshop Opportunity: Opportunity to present or sponsor a student/parent workshop during the college fair.

Enhanced Digital & Print Presence

  • High-Visibility Web Ad: Leaderboard Ad (468x60) with hyperlink to both the college fair and alumni websites.
  • Extensive Logo Placement: Your Logo and/or name featured on all publicity materials, including marketing materials, websites, emails, forms, invitations, press releases, programs, and all other various printed materials.
  • Targeted Outreach: Exposure to our alumni, current HBCU students, and constituents through CCBCAA social media accounts and e-blasts.
  • Alumni Web Presence: Web banner/profile with link to your company website on www.HBCUAlumniCLE.com.

Partnership Perks

  • Association Membership: One-Year complimentary membership to the CCBCAA.
  • Freshman Impact: Name recognition and sponsorship of six (6) HBCU Freshmen Send-off Footlockers (June 2026 event).
  • Welcome Reception Access: Four (4) invitations to the HBCU Welcome Reception (11-20-25).
GOLD PARTNER
$2,500

Gold Partner Investment: $2,500


Maximize your reach with a strong presence at key events and robust digital recognition.


Key Event Presence & Engagement

  • Dedicated Booth: Booth placement in a prominent area for the college fair.
  • Event Signage: Signage (pop-up display) in a prominent area for all events.
  • Workshop Opportunity: Opportunity to present or sponsor a student/parent workshop during the college fair.

Strong Digital & Print Branding

  • College Fair Web Ad: Skyscraper Ad (160x600) with hyperlink to the college fair website.
  • Extensive Logo Placement: Your Logo and/or name featured on all publicity materials, including marketing materials, websites, emails, forms, invitations, press releases, programs, and all other various printed materials.

Partnership Benefits

  • Welcome Reception Access: Three (3) invitations to the HBCU Welcome Reception (11-20-25).
SILVER PARTNER
$1,000

Silver Partner Investment: $1,000


A valuable tier for significant event participation and exposure.


Event Presence & Content

  • Dedicated Booth: Booth placement in a prominent area for the college fair.
  • Event Signage: Signage (pop-up display) in a prominent area for all events.
  • Workshop Opportunity: Opportunity to present or sponsor a student/parent workshop during the college fair.

Digital & Print Branding

  • College Fair Web Ad: Skyscraper Ad (160x600) with hyperlink to the college fair website.
  • Extensive Logo Placement: Your Logo and/or name featured on all publicity materials, including marketing materials, websites, emails, forms, invitations, press releases, programs, and all other various printed materials.

Partnership Benefits

  • Freshman Impact: Name recognition and sponsorship of two (2) HBCU Freshmen Send-off Footlockers (June 2026 event).
  • Welcome Reception Access: Two (2) invitations to the HBCU Welcome Reception (11-20-25).
BRONZE PARTNER
$500

Bronze Partner Investment: $500


An essential level of support for event presence and recognition.


Core Event Participation

  • College Fair Booth: Vendor Booth placement at the college fair.
  • Workshop Opportunity: Opportunity to present or sponsor a student/parent workshop during the college fair.

Essential Digital & Print Recognition

  • College Fair Web Ad: Rectangle Ad (180x150) with hyperlink to the college fair website.
  • Logo Recognition: Your Logo and/or name featured on all publicity materials, including marketing materials, websites, emails, forms, invitations, press releases, programs, and all other various printed materials.

Partnership Benefits

  • Freshman Impact: Name recognition and sponsorship of one (1) HBCU Freshmen Send-off Footlocker (June 2026 event).
  • Welcome Reception Access: One (1) invitation to the HBCU Welcome Reception (11-20-25).
