Children’s Dyslexia Center-Cleveland

Hosted by

Children’s Dyslexia Center-Cleveland

About this event

23rd Annual Donald Moll Dyslexia Walk/Bike

4931 Nettleton Rd

Medina, OH 44256, USA

Donald Moll Dyslexia Walk/Bike Registration
$25

Registration/Minimum Donation. Register by August 31, 2026 to get a event shirt. The balance of your donations from you, your family and friends will be added in any amount in the next screen under "Add a donation for Children's Dyslexia Center-Cleveland."

SPONSORSHIP BANNER
$500

Sponsor a banner to be displayed at the event. Logo, details must be emailed to [email protected] before September 1, 2026

SPONSORSHIP SIGN
$250

Sponsor a sign to be displayed at the event. Logo, details must be emailed to [email protected] before September 1, 2026

Add a donation for Children’s Dyslexia Center-Cleveland

$

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