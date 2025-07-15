23rd Annual Golf Benefit 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Copy logo on hole sign on the golf course.
BIG DAWG SPONSORSHIP ($5,000) Listed as Host Sponsor in TV, Radio and Print Media Advertising
• Company Logo
• Hole Sponsorship
• Award
• 2 Teams
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP ($2,500)
• Company Logo
• Hole Sponsorship
• Award
• 2 Teams
GOLD SPONSORSHIP ($1,500)
• Company Logo
• Hole Sponsorship
• Award
• 1 Team
SILVER SPONSORSHIP ($1,000)
• Company Logo
• Award
• 1 Team
Four person team entry into the golf tournament with lunch.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
$
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