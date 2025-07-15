Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle

About this event

23rd Annual Golf Benefit 2025

1800 S Montgomery St

Starkville, MS 39759, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$300

Copy logo on hole sign on the golf course.

BIG DAWG SPONSORSHIP
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 35 tickets

BIG DAWG SPONSORSHIP ($5,000) Listed as Host Sponsor in TV, Radio and Print Media Advertising

•        Company Logo

•        Hole Sponsorship

•        Award

•        2 Teams

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP ($2,500)

•         Company Logo

•         Hole Sponsorship

•        Award

•         2 Teams

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

GOLD SPONSORSHIP ($1,500)

•        Company Logo

•        Hole Sponsorship

•        Award

•        1 Team

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

SILVER SPONSORSHIP ($1,000)

•        Company Logo

•        Award

•        1 Team

Four Person Team Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four person team entry into the golf tournament with lunch.

Individual Sponsorship
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle

$

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