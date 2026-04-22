Brentwood Baldwin Whitehall Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Brentwood Baldwin Whitehall Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

23rd Annual Golf Outing

4305 Brownsville Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15236, USA

Golfer
$225

Play 18 holes of golf at South Hills Country Club. Ticket includes complimentary breakfast and lunch. Registration begins at 8:00 AM; Tee Off at 9:00 AM.

Lunch
$45

Join us for lunch at South Hills Country Club for delicious food, great networking & a chance to win amazing prizes! Lunch will be served at 2:00 PM. Cash Bar.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Full Page Ad, Three (3) Tee Signs, Giftbag Sponsorship, Cart Sponsorship, plus Four Golfer Packages and Signage at Breakfast and Lunch.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Half Page Ad, Two (2) Tee Signs, Giftbag Sponsorship, plus Four Golfer Packages and Logo on Beverage Stations/Carts.

Reverse Auction
$1,500

Signage at Reverse Auction, Program Book Listing, One (1) Tee Sign, plus Four Golfer Packages.


Contact Steve Gardiner at 412-848-3516.

Business Sponsor
$750

Half-Page Ad, One (1) Tee Sign, Event, Lunch Signage plus Two (2) Lunch Tickets.

Driving Range Sponsor
$350

Driving Range Signage and Program Book Listing.

Tee Sponsor
$300

Tee Sign and Program Book Listing.

Full Page Ad
$150

8.5” x 5.5” Full Page Program Ad

Half Page Ad
$100

5.5” x 4.25” Half Page Program Ad

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!