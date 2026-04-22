23rd Annual Golf Outing

About this event
Play 18 holes of golf at South Hills Country Club. Ticket includes complimentary breakfast and lunch. Registration begins at 8:00 AM; Tee Off at 9:00 AM.
Join us for lunch at South Hills Country Club for delicious food, great networking & a chance to win amazing prizes! Lunch will be served at 2:00 PM. Cash Bar.
Full Page Ad, Three (3) Tee Signs, Giftbag Sponsorship, Cart Sponsorship, plus Four Golfer Packages and Signage at Breakfast and Lunch.
Half Page Ad, Two (2) Tee Signs, Giftbag Sponsorship, plus Four Golfer Packages and Logo on Beverage Stations/Carts.
Signage at Reverse Auction, Program Book Listing, One (1) Tee Sign, plus Four Golfer Packages.
Contact Steve Gardiner at 412-848-3516.
Half-Page Ad, One (1) Tee Sign, Event, Lunch Signage plus Two (2) Lunch Tickets.
Driving Range Signage and Program Book Listing.
Tee Sign and Program Book Listing.
8.5” x 5.5” Full Page Program Ad
5.5” x 4.25” Half Page Program Ad
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!