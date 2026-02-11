Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.

About this event

23rd Annual Hall of Honor

11 Sparhawk St

Amesbury, MA 01913, USA

Ed Messner Memorial Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our signature sponsorship level. Includes 8 tickets, a full page ad, and logo recognition at the event.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets, a half-page ad, and logo recognition at the event..

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, a business card ad, and logo recognition at the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Includes an event ticket, a black and white business card ad, and logo recognition at the event.

Sponsorship
$250

Includes an event ticket, program recognition, and logo recognition at the event.

Add a donation for Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!