23rd Annual Hall of Honor

Hosted by
About this event
Our signature sponsorship level. Includes 8 tickets, a full page ad, and logo recognition at the event.
Includes 4 tickets, a half-page ad, and logo recognition at the event..
Includes 2 tickets, a business card ad, and logo recognition at the event.
Includes an event ticket, a black and white business card ad, and logo recognition at the event.
Includes an event ticket, program recognition, and logo recognition at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!