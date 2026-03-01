John Franklin Scholarship Association Inc

John Franklin Scholarship Association Inc

23rd Annual John Franklin Scholarship Invitational

600 Delaware Springs Blvd

Burnet, TX 78611, USA

Player Entry Fee
$175

Includes Tournament Entry fee plus meals for you and a guest Friday and Saturday night.

Mulligans
$10

Mulligans are per person. Max $40 per team. Any amount purchased over will be considered a donation.

Title Sponsor
$3,000

2 - 4-person Team Registrations (8 players)

Mulligans for all 8 players

Dinner for 16 (players and 1 guest each) at Friday’s Fish Fry and Saturday’s Shrimp Boil

Reserved table in barn for meals so you can all sit together (if desired)

Sign Recognition on golf course

Banner Recognition in barn (will be shared with other Title Sponsor)

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Team registration for 4 players (includes dinner for players and guests both days)

Receive sign recognition on golf course

Banner recognition during all festivities

Gold Sponsor
$500

Receive sign recognition on golf course

Banner recognition during all festivities

Tickets for 2 to Friday Fish Fry & Saturday Shrimp Boil

Silver Sponsor
$250

Receive sign recognition on golf course

Tickets for 2 to Saturday Shrimp Boil

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Receive sign recognition on golf course

No Meals

Friday Fish Fry - Adult
$35

Each player gets dinner for them and a guest. This is for additional meals.

Friday Fish Fry - Child Ages 6-12
$15

Children under 6 are free

Saturday Shrimp Boil - Adult
$40

Each player gets dinner for them and a guest. This is for additional meals.

Saturday Shrimp Boil - Child Ages 6-12
$15

Children under 6 are free

Add a donation for John Franklin Scholarship Association Inc

$

