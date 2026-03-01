23rd Annual John Franklin Scholarship Invitational

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Tournament Entry fee plus meals for you and a guest Friday and Saturday night.
Mulligans are per person. Max $40 per team. Any amount purchased over will be considered a donation.
2 - 4-person Team Registrations (8 players)
Mulligans for all 8 players
Dinner for 16 (players and 1 guest each) at Friday’s Fish Fry and Saturday’s Shrimp Boil
Reserved table in barn for meals so you can all sit together (if desired)
Sign Recognition on golf course
Banner Recognition in barn (will be shared with other Title Sponsor)
Team registration for 4 players (includes dinner for players and guests both days)
Receive sign recognition on golf course
Banner recognition during all festivities
Receive sign recognition on golf course
Banner recognition during all festivities
Tickets for 2 to Friday Fish Fry & Saturday Shrimp Boil
Receive sign recognition on golf course
Tickets for 2 to Saturday Shrimp Boil
Receive sign recognition on golf course
No Meals
Each player gets dinner for them and a guest. This is for additional meals.
Children under 6 are free
Each player gets dinner for them and a guest. This is for additional meals.
Children under 6 are free
