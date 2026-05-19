Las Vegas Red Dress Run

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Las Vegas Red Dress Run

About this event

23rd Annual Las Vegas Red Dress Run

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA

1st 50 Rego Sale!
$120
Available until Jun 7

Friday- Pay as you go pub crawl with a stop or 2 sponsored by RDR, Saturday- Red Dress Run, Sunday- Recovery Run

Rego until 7/31/26
$135
Available until Jul 31

Friday- Pay as you go pub crawl with a stop or 2 sponsored by RDR, Saturday- Red Dress Run, Sunday- Recovery Run

Rego from 8/1/26-10/23/26
$145

Friday- Pay as you go pub crawl with a stop or 2 sponsored by RDR, Saturday- Red Dress Run, Sunday- Recovery Run

Raffle Tickets
$10

Raffle items include Happi coats, 2027 Rego and more!
3 Tickets for $10

Add a donation for Las Vegas Red Dress Run

$

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