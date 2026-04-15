23rd Annual OMHA Golf Tournament

Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and an on-course table and chair setup for two at hole #13.





Please note: To qualify for the prize, the hole-in-one game must be monitored. Please only select this sponsorship if you will have employees available and willing to staff the on-course setup throughout the tournament and act as witness of a successful hole in one.