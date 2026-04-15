Oregon Manufactured Housing Association

Hosted by

Oregon Manufactured Housing Association

About this event

23rd Annual OMHA Golf Tournament

2850 Hazelnut Dr

Woodburn, OR 97071, USA

Player Registration: Premier Members
$115
Available until Jul 3

Includes greens and cart fees, lunch, and bragging rights.

Player Registration: Associate Members
$125
Available until Jul 3

Includes greens and cart fees, lunch, and bragging rights.

Player Registration: Nonmembers
$135
Available until Jul 3

Includes greens and cart fees, lunch, and bragging rights.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$350

Your logo will be displayed on a sign attached to one of the two beverage carts. (Or you can create a monopoly and sponsor both carts!)

Beverage Ticket Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes logo on all beverage tickets, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership for existing members as of the tournament date.

Cart Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes logo in all carts, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership for existing members as of the tournament date.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor (Men's; Hole #8)
$200

Includes sign at hole #8

Closest to the Pin Sponsor (Women's; Hole #17)
$200

Includes sign at hole #17

Driving Range Sponsor
$200

Includes sign at driving range

Flag Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes logo on all 18 flags on the course, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership for existing members as of the tournament date.

Hole Sponsor
$375

Includes 1 complimentary player and signage at the sponsored hole.

Hole-in-One Sponsor (Hole #13)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and an on-course table and chair setup for two at hole #13.


Please note: To qualify for the prize, the hole-in-one game must be monitored. Please only select this sponsorship if you will have employees available and willing to staff the on-course setup throughout the tournament and act as witness of a successful hole in one.

Longest Drive Sponsor (Men's & Women's; Hole #9)
$200

Includes signage at hole #9

Lunch Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and signage in banquet area (may be combined with other scorecard sponsors).

Rule Sheet Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 complimentary players and logo on all rule sheets.

Scorecard Sponsor
$200

Includes logo on all scorecards (may be combined with other scorecard sponsors).

Straightest Drive Sponsor (Hole #2)
$200

Includes signage at hole #2

Title Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes banner on balcony in cart staging area, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of the tournament date).

Tournament Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and an on-course table and chair setup for two.

Trophy Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and signage by trophy display at registration desk.

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