23rd Annual OMHA Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes greens and cart fees, lunch, and bragging rights.
Includes greens and cart fees, lunch, and bragging rights.
Includes greens and cart fees, lunch, and bragging rights.
Your logo will be displayed on a sign attached to one of the two beverage carts. (Or you can create a monopoly and sponsor both carts!)
Includes logo on all beverage tickets, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership for existing members as of the tournament date.
Includes logo in all carts, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership for existing members as of the tournament date.
Includes sign at hole #8
Includes sign at hole #17
Includes sign at driving range
Includes logo on all 18 flags on the course, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership for existing members as of the tournament date.
Includes 1 complimentary player and signage at the sponsored hole.
Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and an on-course table and chair setup for two at hole #13.
Please note: To qualify for the prize, the hole-in-one game must be monitored. Please only select this sponsorship if you will have employees available and willing to staff the on-course setup throughout the tournament and act as witness of a successful hole in one.
Includes signage at hole #9
Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and signage in banquet area (may be combined with other scorecard sponsors).
Includes 2 complimentary players and logo on all rule sheets.
Includes logo on all scorecards (may be combined with other scorecard sponsors).
Includes signage at hole #2
Includes banner on balcony in cart staging area, 4 players, and complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of the tournament date).
Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and an on-course table and chair setup for two.
Includes 2 complimentary golfers, complimentary 2027 OMHA membership (for existing members as of tournament date), and signage by trophy display at registration desk.
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