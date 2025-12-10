Institute for Leadership and Technology Education

Hosted by

Institute for Leadership and Technology Education

About this event

23rd Annual Resume Review & Wine Tasting

Tonne Winery

Events Venue, 101 W. Royerton Rd., MUNCIE, IN 47303

Professionals (after Tuesday, February 3rd)
$30

All employed professionals, alumni, retirees, supporters, and friends of the host, iLETE.
Must be 21 to consume alcohol.

Past-Presidents Club ticket
$150

Have you served as President, or in a Leadership capacity in any Academic or Tech-Related organization?
The Institute for Leadership and Technology Education (iLETE) salutes you and wants to recognize your efforts as they align with iLETE's values and support for Leadership and Technology Education!

Under Age Family Members
Free

Bring the family!
Tonne Winery is a *Family-Friendly* establishment.
Wrist Bands will be used to identify those over or under 21 years of age. Must be 21 to consume alcohol.

Student
Free

Student attendees seeking resume advice and professional networking opportunities.

Tonne Winery is a *Family-Friendly* establishment.
Wrist Bands will be used to identify those over or under 21 years of age. Must be 21 to consume alcohol.

Absentee Support
$30

I am unable to attend, but would like to purchase one or more tickets in support of the event and in support of the fundraising efforts.

Add a donation for Institute for Leadership and Technology Education

$

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