23rd Annual Resume Review & Wine Tasting

Hosted by
About this event
All employed professionals, alumni, retirees, supporters, and friends of the host, iLETE.
Must be 21 to consume alcohol.
Have you served as President, or in a Leadership capacity in any Academic or Tech-Related organization?
The Institute for Leadership and Technology Education (iLETE) salutes you and wants to recognize your efforts as they align with iLETE's values and support for Leadership and Technology Education!
Bring the family!
Tonne Winery is a *Family-Friendly* establishment.
Wrist Bands will be used to identify those over or under 21 years of age. Must be 21 to consume alcohol.
Student attendees seeking resume advice and professional networking opportunities.
Tonne Winery is a *Family-Friendly* establishment.
Wrist Bands will be used to identify those over or under 21 years of age. Must be 21 to consume alcohol.
I am unable to attend, but would like to purchase one or more tickets in support of the event and in support of the fundraising efforts.
$
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