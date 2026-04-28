Kiwanis Club of Winter Haven Foundation INC

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Winter Haven Foundation INC

About this event

23rd Serving the Children Charity Golf Tournament

4200 Country Club Rd

Winter Haven, FL 33881, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

Comes with lunch.

1 Team
$600

Team of 4 with lunch.

Corporate Team
$700

Team of 4 with lunch, and a hole sign.

Albatross Sponsor
$2,000

• Golf balls featuring your company logo

(distributed to all golfers)

• Team of 4 Players

• Logo of Beverage Cart

• 2 Hole Signs

• Table signage at lunch with logo

• Large Logo on event banner

• Signage at 2027 Kiwanis Pancake Festival

• Placemat ad at 2027 Kiwanis Pancake Festival

• Social media & Event recognition

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500

• Team of 4 Players

• Logo on Beverage Cart

• 2 Hole signs

• Large logo on event banner

• Business/Name listed on table signage (with logo)

• Placemat ad at 2027 Kiwanis Pancake Festival

• Social media & Event recognition

Birdie Sponsor
$1,250

• Team of 4Players

• Large logo on event banner

• Table signage listing (with logo)

• 2 Hole signs

• Social media & Event recognition

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

• Team of 4 Players

• Table signage- listing (no logo)

• Listing on event banner (no logo)

• 1 Hole sign

• Social media & Event recognition

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

• Exclusive Banner at Putting contest (no Golfers)

• Business/Name listed on main banner (no logo)

• Table signage- listing (no logo)

• Social media & Event recognition

Hole Sign Sponsor
$150

Hole Sign

(Qt. 1) Chest of Cheer ticket
$20

Gives you one ticket

(Qt. 1) Chest of Cheer ticket
$100

Gives you 6 tickets

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