23rd Serving the Children Charity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Comes with lunch.
Team of 4 with lunch.
Team of 4 with lunch, and a hole sign.
• Golf balls featuring your company logo
(distributed to all golfers)
• Team of 4 Players
• Logo of Beverage Cart
• 2 Hole Signs
• Table signage at lunch with logo
• Large Logo on event banner
• Signage at 2027 Kiwanis Pancake Festival
• Placemat ad at 2027 Kiwanis Pancake Festival
• Social media & Event recognition
• Team of 4 Players
• Logo on Beverage Cart
• 2 Hole signs
• Large logo on event banner
• Business/Name listed on table signage (with logo)
• Placemat ad at 2027 Kiwanis Pancake Festival
• Social media & Event recognition
• Team of 4Players
• Large logo on event banner
• Table signage listing (with logo)
• 2 Hole signs
• Social media & Event recognition
• Team of 4 Players
• Table signage- listing (no logo)
• Listing on event banner (no logo)
• 1 Hole sign
• Social media & Event recognition
• Exclusive Banner at Putting contest (no Golfers)
• Business/Name listed on main banner (no logo)
• Table signage- listing (no logo)
• Social media & Event recognition
Hole Sign
Gives you one ticket
Gives you 6 tickets
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