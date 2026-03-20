We Are Here Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes listing on our Website
All previous benefits and inclusion on our between segment placard during the Livestream.
All previous benefits and an On-Air Shoutout during the Livestream.
All previous benefits and an On Air Interview or Pre-recorded Advertisement during the Livestream.
All previous benefits and a personalized 15-20 min segment.
All previous benefits and inclusion in subsequent YouTube Clips produced after the campaign.
$
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