24 HR Festival Voting Tickets

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Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.
They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.
You Get 5 tickets for $5
Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.
They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.
You Get 10 tickets for $10
Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.
They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.
You Get 20 tickets for $20
Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.
They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.
You Get 30 tickets for $30
Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.
They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.
You Get 40 tickets for $40
Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.
They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.
You Get 50 tickets for $50
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