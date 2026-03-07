The Troupe Theatre

Hosted by

The Troupe Theatre

About this event

24 HR Festival Voting Tickets

109 N Main St

Mansfield, TX 76063, USA

Voting tickets $5
$5

Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.


They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.


You Get 5 tickets for $5

Voting Tickets $10
$10

Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.


They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.


You Get 10 tickets for $10

Voting Tickets $20
$20

Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.


They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.


You Get 20 tickets for $20

Voting Tickets $30
$30

Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.


They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.


You Get 30 tickets for $30

Voting Tickets $40
$40

Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.


They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.


You Get 40 tickets for $40

Voting Tickets $50
$50

Buy Vote for your Favorite Play Tickets in Advance.


They will also be available for sale at the theatre the night of the show. We will take cash or card.


You Get 50 tickets for $50

Add a donation for The Troupe Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!