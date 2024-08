The Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Holy Name Council #18043 will host a special breakfast and baby shower event



We ask you to donate any new baby supply (e.g. Diapers, clothing, other baby needs)



The Knights will be serving "all you can eat" pancakes along with sausage, hash browns, fruit, milk, orange juice and coffee after the 8:00 and 10:00 am Masses.

Here is more information ...