242 Outreach Inc's Shop

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About this shop
Every purchase directly supports 242 Outreach and helps us serve families in our community.
Your shirt helps fund:
• Care packages for those in need
• Community outreach efforts
• Resources for individuals and families
This is more than a t-shirt. It is a way to give, serve, and represent the mission.
Details:
• Unisex fit
• Available in multiple sizes
• Soft, high-quality material
Thank you for being part of the impact.
**You can increase your amount at checkout to further support outreach efforts.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!