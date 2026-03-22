242 Outreach Inc's Shop

Every purchase directly supports 242 Outreach and helps us serve families in our community.





Your shirt helps fund:

• Care packages for those in need

• Community outreach efforts

• Resources for individuals and families





This is more than a t-shirt. It is a way to give, serve, and represent the mission.





Details:

• Unisex fit

• Available in multiple sizes

• Soft, high-quality material





Thank you for being part of the impact.





**You can increase your amount at checkout to further support outreach efforts.