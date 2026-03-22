242 Outreach Inc

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242 Outreach Inc

About this shop

242 Outreach Inc's Shop

242 Outreach T-Shirt – Wear the Mission item
242 Outreach T-Shirt – Wear the Mission item
242 Outreach T-Shirt – Wear the Mission
Pay what you can

Every purchase directly supports 242 Outreach and helps us serve families in our community.


Your shirt helps fund:
• Care packages for those in need
• Community outreach efforts
• Resources for individuals and families


This is more than a t-shirt. It is a way to give, serve, and represent the mission.


Details:
• Unisex fit
• Available in multiple sizes
• Soft, high-quality material


Thank you for being part of the impact.


**You can increase your amount at checkout to further support outreach efforts.

Add a donation for 242 Outreach Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!