HCAC Membership

As an all-volunteer non-profit organization, the Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) relies on the generous support of members and patrons like you to continue our mission of promoting the arts in our community. Our events, performances and educational programs are made possible with support from people like you who love our community and care about the arts.





Our ticket prices alone do not cover all of our expenses, therefore the HCAC depends on donations, members, and sponsorship funds to make up the difference.





Your support is crucial, and we hope we can count on you to renew your membership. If you are currently not a member, we hope you will consider joining today. There are many ways to give, including various membership and patron levels, volunteering and joining our committees.