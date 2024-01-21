Logo
Oregon Marathi Mandal
Sankranti Event Jan' 2024 for Members

4690 SE Davis Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123, USA

As the festive season approaches, we at Oregon Marathi Mandal are thrilled to extend our warmest invitation to you and your loved ones to join us in celebrating Makar Sankranti, a festival of joy, unity, and cultural richness.

When: 21st Jan 2024 (Sunday)
Time: 3pm-6pm
Where: South Meadow Middle school, 4690 SE Davis Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123

We have an array of exciting activities planned for this auspicious occasion, including a vibrant celebration of traditions like Haldi Kunku and Vaan distribution for ladies, a delightful authentic treat (तिळगुळ), and engaging cultural performances. Moreover, our Children's Talent Show promises to be a highlight, where young talents will showcase their skills, bringing smiles to all our faces.

