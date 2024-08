Join us for food, drinks, raffle prizes and a silent auction on Saturday, April 27, 2024.





Ticket Rates:





-SUPER Early Bird: $20 per person-rate expires 4/1/24 at 11:59 PM.





-Table price: $100; includes admission for 6 and a reserved table; rate expires 4/1/24 at 11:59 PM.





-Early Bird: $25 per person- rate expires 4/12/24 at 12 noon.





-Regular Ticket/Admission at the Door: $30