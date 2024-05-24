Tent/Cabin plus adjustments - ICCH Cultivating Mercy Family Camp 2024





Come join our exclusive camp experience for the whole family filled with Inspiration, Adventure, Relaxation & Fun; all in one camp!





Covered by trees in the gorgeous coastal range of northern Oregon, Camp Cedar Ridge is a year-round facility located about 45 minutes from Portland, in Vernonia, Oregon. During your stay at Camp Cedar Ridge, you will very likely see deer, elk, eagles, great blue herons, foxes and coyotes.





This is a Family Camp! No minors without a parent, guardian or supervising adult!





When:

Memorial Day Weekend May 24-27, 2024





Where:

Camp Cedar Ridge - Vernonia OR (40 minutes drive from ICCH)

18062 Keasey Rd, Vernonia, OR 97064

https://campcedarridgeor.org/





Guest Speakers:

Information about the speakers coming soon as we get confirmations.





Accommodations:

There are 6 accommodation arrangements in the camp that are all offered on a first come, first served basis. For each accommodation option, there are different tickets based on age and gender. Please make sure you are selecting the correct tickets before purchasing. Accommodations are as follows:





(#1) Bunkhouse for Males: Heated, dorm-style cabins. Each cabin is partitioned into three rooms; each room has a sleeping capacity of 14 individuals in bunk beds. The restrooms building is a short walk from the cabins.

(#2) Lodge for Females: Lodge style rooms with separate bedrooms. Rooms accommodate 4-10 females. Please note that children younger under 3 years old will NOT have a dedicated bed in the lodge unless a ticket with bed is purchased (Ticket #4d).

(#3) Bunkhouse for Females: Heated, dorm-style cabins. Each cabin is partitioned into three rooms, with each room sleeping a maximum of 14 individuals in bunk beds. The restrooms building is a short walk from the cabins

(#6) Personal Tent: Bring your own tent.





Additional Family Accommodations:

There is a limited number of cabins and canvas tents on site (details below). To reserve please send an email to [email protected]

(#4) Family Glamping Tent: There are 8 Canvas tents (no electricity but there is a lantern for light). A Tent is (12ft X 16ft) and has 3 sets of bunk beds & a twin bed, accommodates up to 7 people. Nearby restrooms and bathhouse. Price is $220 for adults, $110 for youth (5-12), $55 for children (3-4), under 3 yrs old are free.

(#5) Family Cabin: There are 2 Cabins (power strip & a lantern for light). A cabin has 3 sets of bunk beds & a twin bed, accommodates up to 7 people. Nearby restrooms and bathhouse. Price is $220 for adults, $110 for youth (5-12), $55 for children (3-4), under 3 yrs old are free.













Pricing & Registration:

Current pricing is for the EARLY BIRD special that ends on Sunday, February 11th at midnight! Pricing will go up by 5% each consecutive month (Mar 11th & Apr 8th & May 6th). Final registration will close on Friday, May 10th! An informational email will be sent out to all camp attendees the week after registration closes in May with full camp details, how/what to pack and prepare, and program schedules.





Cuisine:

Alhamdulillah a variety of HALAL food options will be provided by the camp hosts for breakfast, lunch and dinner everyday. ICCH is working closely with the camp hosts to ensure our dietary needs are met inshallah.





Amenities:

Pool (separate men & women times)

300 foot Slip & Slide (separate men & women times)

3 bball courts

Open field

Covered shelter

Meeting room

Picnic area

Kitchen/dining hall

Amphitheater w/ stage

2 fire-pits

Trails & river on property

Educational Program:

In the works! Please stay tuned for details of a mesmerizing educational and spiritual program by renowned guest speakers.





Activities:

Social Program Schedule

Ice breaker games

Scavenger hunt

Team building challenges

Trivia competitions

Basketball tournament

Soccer tournament

Skits competition

Field games

Campfires

Financial Aid:

We have limited number of discounted options for anyone interested who needs financial assistance. Please contact [email protected] for more details. Deadline for requests is Sunday February 11, 2024.





Cancellations:

All sales are finals due to camp facility reservations and regulations.