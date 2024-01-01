Logo
Harvey Band Boosters
3rd Annual Pozole Cook-off

200 W Walnut Ave, Painesville, OH 44077, USA

Here is more information ...

Your favorite band is back in action and bigger than ever! The Harvey Harvey Red Raider Marching Band is having our 3rd annual Pozole Cook-off on May 8th. Proceeds from this event will help support operational expenses such as: food, instruments, supplies, travel expenses, and uniforms. Did you know that over the last decade, Band Boosters and band families have spent over $600,000 on travel expenses? Additionally, one full Marching Band Uniform costs over $500! Events like this will help us continue to provide our students with the quality equipment and educational opportunities they all deserve.

$5 Ticket Includes: Event entry + 3 voting tickets
$10 Includes entry into the raffle for an iPod 10th Generation
$1 = 1 extra voting ticket
$3 = 5 extra voting tickets

How does this work? Each contestant can be voted on with voting tickets. If you like their pozole, put a ticket in their basket. The contestant with the most voting tickets in their basket wins! 

We expect to have 18 entries. 

