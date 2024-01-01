Here is more information ...

Your favorite band is back in action and bigger than ever! The Harvey Harvey Red Raider Marching Band is having our 3rd annual Pozole Cook-off on May 8th. Proceeds from this event will help support operational expenses such as: food, instruments, supplies, travel expenses, and uniforms. Did you know that over the last decade, Band Boosters and band families have spent over $600,000 on travel expenses? Additionally, one full Marching Band Uniform costs over $500! Events like this will help us continue to provide our students with the quality equipment and educational opportunities they all deserve.

$5 Ticket Includes: Event entry + 3 voting tickets

$10 Includes entry into the raffle for an iPod 10th Generation

$1 = 1 extra voting ticket

$3 = 5 extra voting tickets



How does this work? Each contestant can be voted on with voting tickets. If you like their pozole, put a ticket in their basket. The contestant with the most voting tickets in their basket wins!

We expect to have 18 entries.