Alexander Technique with Erin Thompson

Workshop Description:

The Alexander Technique, developed by Frederick Matthias Alexander, is a method used to allow us to find ease in our daily life and activities, ensuring that our relationship to ourselves, to gravity and to the world around us is buoyant and vital. During the 2 hour workshop, we’ll look at our patterns of tension and the possibility of releasing into the healthy support of our skeletal and muscular systems. We’ll be sitting, standing, walking and lying on the floor. Please bring a yoga mat, if you have one, and a paperback book to place under your head while lying down. Dress warmly in loose fitting clothes.





About Erin:

Erin Thompson is an Alexander Technique International (ATI) certified Alexander Technique teacher, having graduated from the Alexander Alliance in Philadelphia in 2004. She taught a group Alexander Technique course at the University of MN from 2006-2023, where she also taught contemporary dance from 1992-2023. She has been a dance performer for 50 years, is a 2019 McKnight Dancer Fellow, received a Sage Outstanding Dance Educator award in 2008, and a New York Dance and Performance Award, ‘Bessie’, in 1986.