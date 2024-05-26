St. Mark Registration Form 2024_St. Pope Kyrillos VI Church





WHAT IS THE ST. MARK’S FESTIVAL?

It is a Summer Spiritual Competition that originated in the motherland of Egypt under the guidance of His Holiness Pope Tawadros II. Today, Coptic Orthodox churches from all over the world participate in the competition in many different languages.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS?

+ The ultimate goal is for all participants to grow in his or her relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ through prayer, fellowship, and reading the Holy Scriptures.

+ There are many spiritual benefits to the children and youth who participate –

they will gain knowledge about:

• The Bible through Bible Study

• The Lives of the Saints

• The Coptic Church’s History and Rituals

• The Coptic Hymns and Coptic Language

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

+ KG through High School . Children must have completed Kindergarten.

WHEN IS IT?

+ June to August, 2024 (Please check with Local Church servants ).