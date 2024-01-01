Liquid Revolutions Crew For A Day

Want to experience a boat race like no other! Liquid Revolutions has partnered with The Fallen Outdoors to bring you... CREW FOR THE DAY.





The Formula Light Tunnel Boat Class, also known as SST-45 or Pro Tunnel 2, is a highly competitive motorsport class ideal for racing enthusiasts of all levels. The F-Lights class has become the preferred choice for many drivers looking to enter the world of tunnel boat racing. As a stock outboard class, it serves as an excellent training ground for drivers aspiring to compete in larger tunnel boat classes. The full fields of competitors provide a challenging environment, requiring participants to quickly develop their skills and become adept at making quick starts and navigating tight turns at high speeds. For those seeking an exhilarating motorsport experience, Formula Lights tunnel boat racing offers the perfect platform to hone your skills while competing across the country.





Trip Includes:

Windsor Colorado, Sept 13-16, 2024

Round Trip airfare for YOU and Special Guest!

Hotel Accommodations!

Meals!

Travel to and from the event!

Crew for the day: Behind the scenes with Liquid Revolutions...and who knows maybe you get to DRIVE!





Tickets: 1 for $25