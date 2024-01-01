Code Fusion Labs Inc - Pixel Sponsorship Program 2024-2025





Pixel Tier

Website Recognition: Your logo featured on our website's sponsors page.

Blog Mention: Inclusion in a group blog post thanking our sponsors.

Social Media Acknowledgment: Shoutout on our social media platforms.

Annual Report Mention: Your company name + logo listed in our annual report.

Digital Badge: A digital badge to display on your website showing your support.

Branding on Marketing Materials: Your logo on event print materials such as flyers, brochures, and posters.





Pixel Premium Tier

Website Recognition: Your logo featured on our website's sponsors page.

Blog Mention: A dedicated blog post highlighting your support and partnership.

Social Media Acknowledgment: Enhanced exposure with multiple mentions on our social media platforms.

Annual Report Mention: Highlighted mention with your company name and logo in our annual report.

Digital Badge: A digital badge to display on your website showing your support.

Premium Certificate: A custom certificate recognizing your premium sponsorship.

Branding on Marketing Materials: Your logo on event print materials such as flyers, brochures, and posters.

Landing Page Exposure: Featured placement on our landing page.

Additional Exposure to Beneficiaries: Branding on beneficiary handouts/packages.

Branding on Event Merch: Your logo on event merchandise such as t-shirts, bags, and giveaways.

Branding on Product Websites: Recognition on the websites of products or services we initiate.



