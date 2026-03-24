24th Annual "Friends of the 4th" 5K Race

About this event
• Prominent event signage
• Recognition on race materials
• Verbal recognition at event and awards ceremony
• High-visibility community support
• Logo/name on race materials
• Recognition at event
• Strong community visibility
• Name listed on race materials
• Recognition at event
• Name included in sponsor listing
• Support acknowledged as part of community effort
• Support acknowledged as part of community effort
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