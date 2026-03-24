Maranacook Lake Association

Hosted by

Maranacook Lake Association

About this event

24th Annual "Friends of the 4th" 5K Race

117 Bowdoin St

Winthrop, ME 04364, USA

Major Sponsor
$1,000

• Prominent event signage
• Recognition on race materials
• Verbal recognition at event and awards ceremony
• High-visibility community support

Gold Sponsor
$500

• Logo/name on race materials
• Recognition at event
• Strong community visibility

Silver Sponsor
$250

• Name listed on race materials
• Recognition at event

Bronze Sponsor
$100

• Name included in sponsor listing
• Support acknowledged as part of community effort

Honorable Mention
$50

• Support acknowledged as part of community effort

Add a donation for Maranacook Lake Association

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