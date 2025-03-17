24th Annual Golf Tournament- Cinco de Mayo

Two Man Team; includes mulligan package and lunch both days. Signage at one hole.
Two Man Team; includes mulligan package and lunch both days. Signage at one hole.
Hole Sponsor- "Tee-rific Supporter"
$100
Company/ personal signage at one hole.
Social media attention.
Company/ personal signage at one hole.
Social media attention.
Bronze Sponsor- "Amigo Sponsor"
$300
Name listed on event banner and website.
Hole sponsorship with signage.
Social media recognition.
Name listed on event banner and website.
Hole sponsorship with signage.
Social media recognition.
Silver Sponsor- "Margarita Mulligan"
$1,000
Logo placement on designated signage at beverage station.
Hole sponsorship with signage.
Social media acknowledgement.
Opportunity to provide branded giveaways.
Logo placement on designated signage at beverage station.
Hole sponsorship with signage.
Social media acknowledgement.
Opportunity to provide branded giveaways.
Gold Sponsor- "Taco Tee Time"
$2,000
Company logo on select event marketing materials.
Complimentary twosome entry.
Hole sponsorship with signage.
Recognition at Awards Ceremony.
Social media shout-outs.
Opportunity to provide branded items for golfer bags.
Company logo on select event marketing materials.
Complimentary twosome entry.
Hole sponsorship with signage.
Recognition at Awards Ceremony.
Social media shout-outs.
Opportunity to provide branded items for golfer bags.
Platinum Sponsor- "Fiesta Fore"
$3,000
Logo displayed on event marketing materials and social media.
Complimentary team entry.
Hole sponsorship with premium signage.
Logo featured on tournament swag.
Recognition at awards ceremony.
Mention in press release.
Opportunity to place promo items in golfer gift bags.
Logo displayed on event marketing materials and social media.
Complimentary team entry.
Hole sponsorship with premium signage.
Logo featured on tournament swag.
Recognition at awards ceremony.
Mention in press release.
Opportunity to place promo items in golfer gift bags.
Presenting Sponsor- "El Patron"
$5,000
Official presenting sponsor designation.
Company logo prominently displayed.
Complimentary team entry.
Featured as the primary sponsor at the ceremony.
Speaking opportunity at the event kickoff.
Exclusive hole sponsorship with the opportunity to set up a tent/booth.
Recognition in all press releases and event announcements.
Opportunity to provide branded giveaways.
Official presenting sponsor designation.
Company logo prominently displayed.
Complimentary team entry.
Featured as the primary sponsor at the ceremony.
Speaking opportunity at the event kickoff.
Exclusive hole sponsorship with the opportunity to set up a tent/booth.
Recognition in all press releases and event announcements.
Opportunity to provide branded giveaways.