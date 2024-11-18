24th Annual Lead Off Dinner

1 Robert S Smith Dr

Birmingham, AL 35209

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
• Two tables and 16 VIP tickets to event and special table placement • Logo placement on all event materials, including banners, invitations, and program booklets • Special recognition during the event’s opening and closing remarks • Opportunity to present a brief address during event • Full-page ad in the event program • Featured post on ABF’s social media platforms and website
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table for 8 in front of guest speaker • 8 tickets to VIP Cocktail Party-meet and receive photo with guest speaker • Half-page ad in the event program • Name/Logo recognition in event program, all marketing materials, and social media
Silver Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table for 8 in priority seating • 4 tickets to VIP Cocktail Party-meet and receive photo with guest speaker • Name/Logo recognition in event program, all marketing materials, and social media mention
Bronze Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Tickets for four • Name/Logo recognition in event program
Individual VIP Ticket
$175
• Access to VIP Cocktail Party • Meet and greet with featured guest
Individual Ticket
$150

