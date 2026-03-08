Barton Academy Parent Teacher Organization Inc
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Barton Academy Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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25 -26 Build Up Barton Online Auction

Administrator for Day item
Administrator for Day
$20

Starting bid

Rule the school with Dr. Jones and Mr. Edmonds when you serve as administrator for the day.

Rooftop Picnic with the Principal item
Rooftop Picnic with the Principal
$20

Starting bid

Treat your student and three friends to a truly unique Barton experience - a rooftop picnic with Dr. Jones!

Librarian for the Day with Dr. Pouliot item
Librarian for the Day with Dr. Pouliot
$20

Starting bid

Ever wonder how Dr. Pouliot does it all in a day? Now is your chance to find out what makes the Barton library so great! Spend a day as the librarian alongside Dr. Pouliot.

Band Director for the Day item
Band Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Make beautiful music with Mrs. Greenwood and the Bartonian Musicians when you serve as Band Director for the Day.

Spanish Teacher for a Day item
Spanish Teacher for a Day
$20

Starting bid

Disfruta de un día lleno de diversión enseñando junto a la mejor profesora de español del mundo, la Sra. Correro.

Enjoy a fun filled day teaching alongside the world's best Spanish teacher, Mrs. Correro .
English Language Arts Teacher for a Day with Ms. Bohannon item
English Language Arts Teacher for a Day with Ms. Bohannon
$20

Starting bid

As the ELA Teacher for the day beside Ms. Bohannon you will take the lead in the classroom, guiding peers through exciting reading, writing, grammar, and vocabulary activities.

Nurse for the Day item
Nurse for the Day
$20

Starting bid

No bump or bruise is to big for Nurse Wiggins and now your student has the chance to learn from the best! Bid to allow your student to work side-by-side with Barton's favorite nurse for the day!

PE Teacher for a Day with Coach Rankin item
PE Teacher for a Day with Coach Rankin
$20

Starting bid

This unforgettable experience allows a lucky student to step into the role of Physical Education teacher for the day, leading classmates through fun and engaging fitness, sports, and wellness activities.

PE Teacher for a Day with Coach Clausell item
PE Teacher for a Day with Coach Clausell
$20

Starting bid

This unforgettable experience allows a lucky student to step into the role of Physical Education teacher for the day, leading classmates through fun and engaging fitness, sports, and wellness activities.

Science Teacher with Ms. Nicholson - Lunch Included item
Science Teacher with Ms. Nicholson - Lunch Included
$20

Starting bid

INCLUDES LUNCH AT THE OUTSIDER PROVIDED BY MS. NICHOLSON! Taking on Ms. Nicholson's job as a science teacher is a unique and exciting challenge and will include creating a lab experiment.

History Teacher for a Day with Ms. Hinds item
History Teacher for a Day with Ms. Hinds
$20

Starting bid

Win the chance to step into the classroom as a “History Teacher for a Day!” You’ll partner with Ms. Hinds to lead an engaging history lesson, spark students’ curiosity, and create memories for everyone involved.

ELA Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Delaney item
ELA Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Delaney
$20

Starting bid

Bid for a unique opportunity to be the ELA Teacher for a Day! Take the lead in the classroom, execute engaging activities, and experience what it’s like to guide your peers through a day of learning and fun

STEM Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Bolton item
STEM Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Bolton
$20

Starting bid

Let your students creativity shine with Mrs. Bolton as you work together to teaching hands-on science and math activities for the day.

Math Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Leousis item
Math Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Leousis
$20

Starting bid

Who makes teaching math fun? Mrs. Leousis and your student! Work together for the day teaching to make learning fun with activities and encourage everyone to ask questions and try their best.

Science Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Winsor item
Science Teacher for a Day with Mrs. Winsor
$20

Starting bid

Have your student join Mrs. Winsor to teach in the classroom for a day helping their peers continue to spark their scientific curiosities!

Serve as a Guest Judge for the Cooking Elective item
Serve as a Guest Judge for the Cooking Elective
$20

Starting bid

Bon Appetit! Your student and a friend will select the menu and serve as guest judges for Mrs. Kilpatrick's and Mr. Depinet's Cooking Elective.

Lunch with Mr. Dai and Mr. Depinet item
Lunch with Mr. Dai and Mr. Depinet
$20

Starting bid

Your student and a friend will enjoy a delicious lunch provided by 2 of Barton's favorites, Mr. Dai and Mr. Depinet.

Lunch with Ms. Ramsay - up to 5 guests item
Lunch with Ms. Ramsay - up to 5 guests
$20

Starting bid

Your student and 4 friends will have a memorable lunch date with Ms. Ramsay. Please note: students will be required to pay for their own lunch.

Lunch and Book Talk with Ms. Bohannon item
Lunch and Book Talk with Ms. Bohannon
$20

Starting bid

Dine and enjoy a thought-provoking book discussion with Ms. Bohannon. Student will be asked to pay for his/her own lunch.

Cafecito con Correro at Knucklebones item
Cafecito con Correro at Knucklebones
$20

Starting bid

Your student and a friend will enjoy a delicious coffee drink with Ms. Correro at Knucklebones - her treat!

Sunday Matinee at the Symphony for 2 item
Sunday Matinee at the Symphony for 2
$20

Starting bid

Bring a friend and join Mrs. Greenwood for an afternoon to remember at the Mobile Symphony! Mrs. Greenwood is generously purchasing the tickets, so all you have to do to is show up and be ready to be wowed!

Kaffee und Kuchen mit Frau Yunker item
Kaffee und Kuchen mit Frau Yunker
$20

Starting bid

Your student and a friend will be treated to coffee and cake with Frau Yunker - what a tasty opportunity to enjoy some quality time with one of Barton's best!

Sport machen mit Frau Yunker (5K Race) item
Sport machen mit Frau Yunker (5K Race)
$20

Starting bid

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to participate in a 5k with Frau Yunker. Please note the student will be responsible for her/his race entry and will need to coordinate the race day with Ms. Yunker.

Private Soccer Lesson with Coach Eddie item
Private Soccer Lesson with Coach Eddie
$20

Starting bid

Get one-to-one training with Coach Eddie to enhance your soccer skills. Please note the student will be responsible for arranging a date and time.

Private Soccer Lesson with Coach Annette item
Private Soccer Lesson with Coach Annette
$20

Starting bid

Get one-to-one training with Coach Annette to enhance your soccer skills. Please note the student will be responsible for arranging a date and time.

Private Sewing Workshop with Ms. Carr item
Private Sewing Workshop with Ms. Carr
$20

Starting bid

Take advantage of an opportunity to learn from the best by purchasing a 3 hour private sewing lesson with professional costume designer, Ms. Carr! This offer is for your student and a friend to learn how to use a sewing machine and complete a beginner project such as a tote bag, pillowcase or scrunchie. Materials included. Estimated value of $195

Elevator Pass for a Week item
Elevator Pass for a Week
$20

Starting bid

Going up? This item allows your student to ride the elevator all week! Effective the week of April 27th.

4th Quarter 2026 Early Drop Off (This School Year) item
4th Quarter 2026 Early Drop Off (This School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2026 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

1st Quarter 2026 Early Drop Off (Next School Year) item
1st Quarter 2026 Early Drop Off (Next School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026/27 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

2nd Quarter 2026 Early Drop Off (Next School Year) item
2nd Quarter 2026 Early Drop Off (Next School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026/27 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

3rd Quarter Early Drop Off (Next School Year) item
3rd Quarter Early Drop Off (Next School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR THIRD QUARTER 2026/27 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

4th Quarter 26 Early Pick Up (This School Year) item
4th Quarter 26 Early Pick Up (This School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2026 ONLY. Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

1st Quarter 2026/27 Pick Up ( Next School Year) item
1st Quarter 2026/27 Pick Up ( Next School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026 ONLY. Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

2nd Quarter 2026/27 Early Pick Up (Next School Year) item
2nd Quarter 2026/27 Early Pick Up (Next School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026 ONLY Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

3rd Quarter 2026/27 Pick Up ( Next School Year) item
3rd Quarter 2026/27 Pick Up ( Next School Year)
$20

Starting bid

GOOD FOR THIRD QUARTER 2027 ONLY. Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.

Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.

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