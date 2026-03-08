25 -26 Build Up Barton Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Rule the school with Dr. Jones and Mr. Edmonds when you serve as administrator for the day.
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Treat your student and three friends to a truly unique Barton experience - a rooftop picnic with Dr. Jones!
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Ever wonder how Dr. Pouliot does it all in a day? Now is your chance to find out what makes the Barton library so great! Spend a day as the librarian alongside Dr. Pouliot.
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Make beautiful music with Mrs. Greenwood and the Bartonian Musicians when you serve as Band Director for the Day.
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Disfruta de un día lleno de diversión enseñando junto a la mejor profesora de español del mundo, la Sra. Correro.
Enjoy a fun filled day teaching alongside the world's best Spanish teacher, Mrs. Correro .
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As the ELA Teacher for the day beside Ms. Bohannon you will take the lead in the classroom, guiding peers through exciting reading, writing, grammar, and vocabulary activities.
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No bump or bruise is to big for Nurse Wiggins and now your student has the chance to learn from the best! Bid to allow your student to work side-by-side with Barton's favorite nurse for the day!
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This unforgettable experience allows a lucky student to step into the role of Physical Education teacher for the day, leading classmates through fun and engaging fitness, sports, and wellness activities.
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This unforgettable experience allows a lucky student to step into the role of Physical Education teacher for the day, leading classmates through fun and engaging fitness, sports, and wellness activities.
Starting bid
INCLUDES LUNCH AT THE OUTSIDER PROVIDED BY MS. NICHOLSON! Taking on Ms. Nicholson's job as a science teacher is a unique and exciting challenge and will include creating a lab experiment.
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Win the chance to step into the classroom as a “History Teacher for a Day!” You’ll partner with Ms. Hinds to lead an engaging history lesson, spark students’ curiosity, and create memories for everyone involved.
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Bid for a unique opportunity to be the ELA Teacher for a Day! Take the lead in the classroom, execute engaging activities, and experience what it’s like to guide your peers through a day of learning and fun
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Let your students creativity shine with Mrs. Bolton as you work together to teaching hands-on science and math activities for the day.
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Who makes teaching math fun? Mrs. Leousis and your student! Work together for the day teaching to make learning fun with activities and encourage everyone to ask questions and try their best.
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Have your student join Mrs. Winsor to teach in the classroom for a day helping their peers continue to spark their scientific curiosities!
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Bon Appetit! Your student and a friend will select the menu and serve as guest judges for Mrs. Kilpatrick's and Mr. Depinet's Cooking Elective.
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Your student and a friend will enjoy a delicious lunch provided by 2 of Barton's favorites, Mr. Dai and Mr. Depinet.
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Your student and 4 friends will have a memorable lunch date with Ms. Ramsay. Please note: students will be required to pay for their own lunch.
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Dine and enjoy a thought-provoking book discussion with Ms. Bohannon. Student will be asked to pay for his/her own lunch.
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Your student and a friend will enjoy a delicious coffee drink with Ms. Correro at Knucklebones - her treat!
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Bring a friend and join Mrs. Greenwood for an afternoon to remember at the Mobile Symphony! Mrs. Greenwood is generously purchasing the tickets, so all you have to do to is show up and be ready to be wowed!
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Your student and a friend will be treated to coffee and cake with Frau Yunker - what a tasty opportunity to enjoy some quality time with one of Barton's best!
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Lace up your running shoes and get ready to participate in a 5k with Frau Yunker. Please note the student will be responsible for her/his race entry and will need to coordinate the race day with Ms. Yunker.
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Get one-to-one training with Coach Eddie to enhance your soccer skills. Please note the student will be responsible for arranging a date and time.
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Get one-to-one training with Coach Annette to enhance your soccer skills. Please note the student will be responsible for arranging a date and time.
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Take advantage of an opportunity to learn from the best by purchasing a 3 hour private sewing lesson with professional costume designer, Ms. Carr! This offer is for your student and a friend to learn how to use a sewing machine and complete a beginner project such as a tote bag, pillowcase or scrunchie. Materials included. Estimated value of $195
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Going up? This item allows your student to ride the elevator all week! Effective the week of April 27th.
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GOOD FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2026 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026/27 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026/27 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR THIRD QUARTER 2026/27 ONLY. We know as a busy parent, you've got places to be and we are happy to welcome your Explorer from 7:00 am to 7:10 am with this pass. Your student will wait in the Commons with extended school free of charge. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2026 ONLY. Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026 ONLY. Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026 ONLY Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
Starting bid
GOOD FOR THIRD QUARTER 2027 ONLY. Every one is ready to get home after a long day, this pass allows you to pick-up your student between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm. You will park by the Social Security Office and your student(s) will be dismissed when the bus students are let out. One pass covers every Explorer in your family.
Helen Ramsay will provide you a pass if you are the winner.
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