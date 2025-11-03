25-26 CHS Stunt Shop

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About this shop
Order to be placed 2/18
Jersey Fee for NEW athletes or those returners who wish to purchase a new jersey for this season.
Covers the cost of spiritwear for the season
Team meals and snacks to be provided a few times throughout the season.
To cover coach fees that are not covered by the district
Media Day is professional pics taken by Pretty Witty. All Lightly edited digital photos will be included for download. Fee is for session cost and digital images. Payment is required to participate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!