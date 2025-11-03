Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

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Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

About this shop

25-26 CHS Stunt Shop

Royal Rumble Shirt item
Royal Rumble Shirt
$25

Order to be placed 2/18

Stunt Jersey item
Stunt Jersey
$130

Jersey Fee for NEW athletes or those returners who wish to purchase a new jersey for this season.

Spiritwear Fee item
Spiritwear Fee
$150

Covers the cost of spiritwear for the season

Team Meals/Snacks item
Team Meals/Snacks
$50

Team meals and snacks to be provided a few times throughout the season.

Assistant & Guest Coach Fees item
Assistant & Guest Coach Fees
$100

To cover coach fees that are not covered by the district

Pretty Witty Media Day 2/23/26
$60

Media Day is professional pics taken by Pretty Witty. All Lightly edited digital photos will be included for download. Fee is for session cost and digital images. Payment is required to participate.


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