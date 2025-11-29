Boston Education and Counseling

Hosted by

Boston Education and Counseling

About this event

Add a donation for Boston Education and Counseling

$

Sales closed

25-26 CNE BOYS WINTER CAMP

128 Norwich Lake

Huntington, MA 01050, USA

General Admission
$650

Per Student Price for full camp

Student Dscount
$568.75

Sibling Discount for each student =12.5% off full price. Discount is applicable for students with siblings joining the same camp or other camps whether girl or boy.

Partial Attendance
$350

If student is only able to join around half the camp please choose this option. For less days please contact mentor / coordinator. For stays close to full time please register normally

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!