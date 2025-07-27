25-26 CO Gold Speedskating

This is for the 1st skater of a household.
Club Membership is valid through April 30, 2026.
This is for EACH additional skater of a household.
Club Membership is valid through April 30, 2026.
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season - paid in full.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.
PAYMENT 1 of 3
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
PAYMENT 2 of 3
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
PAYMENT 3 of 3
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season - paid in full.
PAYMENT 1 of 3
This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
PAYMENT 2 of 3
This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
PAYMENT 3 of 3
This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season - paid in full.
Payment 1 of 3
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season.
Payment 2 of 3
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season.
Payment 3 of 3
This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season.
This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season - paid in full.
Payment 1 of 3
This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season .
Payment 2 of 3
This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season .
Payment 3 of 3
This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season .
For club members ONLY. This is for the 1st skater of a household. This will allow for you take the skates with you throughout the season and will need to be turned in at the regular season practice.
For club members ONLY. This is for the EACH additional skater of a household. This will allow for you take the skates with you throughout the summer and will need to be turned in on the last regular season practice.
Only available for active Colorado Gold Speedskating members and visiting skaters with an active US Speedskating membership.
This is for the 1st skater of a household. Each session can be purchased separately at $50 per session (you may purchase more than one at a time - just change the quantity). Sessions purchased will only be valid through April 1, 2026.
Only available for active Colorado Gold Speedskating members and visiting skaters with an active US Speedskating membership.
This is for the 2nd skater and any additional skaters of a household. Each session can be purchased separately at $40 per session (you may purchase more than one at a time - just change the quantity). Sessions purchased will only be valid through April 1, 2026.
This is only available to skaters new to Colorado Gold Speedskating with a max of 4 sessions.
Any additional sessions will require membership with Colorado Gold Speedskating and US Speedskating.
