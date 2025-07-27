25-26 CO Gold Speedskating

3105 Venetucci Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

25-26 CGS - Membership Fee (1st Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Membership Fee (1st Skater)
$125

This is for the 1st skater of a household.
Club Membership is valid through April 30, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Membership Fee (2nd Skater +) item
25-26 CGS - Membership Fee (2nd Skater +)
$75

This is for EACH additional skater of a household.
Club Membership is valid through April 30, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater)
$1,500

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season - paid in full.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) - PAYMENT 1 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) - PAYMENT 1
$500

PAYMENT 1 of 3

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) - PAYMENT 2 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) - PAYMENT 2
$500

PAYMENT 2 of 3

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) - PAYMENT 3 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) - PAYMENT 3
$500

PAYMENT 3 of 3

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater)
$1,250

This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season - paid in full.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) -PYMNT 1 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) -PYMNT 1
$450

PAYMENT 1 of 3

This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) -PYMNT 2 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) -PYMNT 2
$400

PAYMENT 2 of 3

This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) -PYMNT 3 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) -PYMNT 3
$400

PAYMENT 3 of 3

This is for EACH 2nd-4th skater of a household for ALL ice sessions during the regular season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater)
$875

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season - paid in full.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) PYMNT 1 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) PYMNT 1
$325

Payment 1 of 3

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) PYMNT 2 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) PYMNT 2
$275

Payment 2 of 3

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) PYMNT 3 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (1st Skater) PYMNT 3
$275

Payment 3 of 3

This is for the 1st skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater)
$750

This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season - paid in full.
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) PYMNT 1 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) PYMNT 1
$300

Payment 1 of 3

This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season .
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) PYMNT 2 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) PYMNT 2
$225

Payment 2 of 3

This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season .
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) PYMNT 3 item
25-26 CGS - Regular Season Ice Fee (2nd-4th Skater) PYMNT 3
$225

Payment 3 of 3

This is for each 2nd-4th skater of a household for ONE ice session per week during the Regular Season .
The regular season is through April 1, 2026.

Payment due dates will be the weekends of September 5th/7th, October 3rd/5th, and November 2nd or 7th.

25-26 CGS - Skate Rental (1st Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Skate Rental (1st Skater)
$150

For club members ONLY. This is for the 1st skater of a household. This will allow for you take the skates with you throughout the season and will need to be turned in at the regular season practice.

25-26 CGS - Skate Rental (2nd+ Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Skate Rental (2nd+ Skater)
$100

For club members ONLY. This is for the EACH additional skater of a household. This will allow for you take the skates with you throughout the summer and will need to be turned in on the last regular season practice.

25-26 CGS - Regular Drop-In (Per Session - 1st Skater) item
25-26 CGS - Regular Drop-In (Per Session - 1st Skater)
$50

Only available for active Colorado Gold Speedskating members and visiting skaters with an active US Speedskating membership.

This is for the 1st skater of a household. Each session can be purchased separately at $50 per session (you may purchase more than one at a time - just change the quantity). Sessions purchased will only be valid through April 1, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Regular Drop-In (Per Session - 2nd Skater+) item
25-26 CGS - Regular Drop-In (Per Session - 2nd Skater+)
$40

Only available for active Colorado Gold Speedskating members and visiting skaters with an active US Speedskating membership.

This is for the 2nd skater and any additional skaters of a household. Each session can be purchased separately at $40 per session (you may purchase more than one at a time - just change the quantity). Sessions purchased will only be valid through April 1, 2026.

25-26 CGS - Trial Drop-In (Per Session - Max 4) item
25-26 CGS - Trial Drop-In (Per Session - Max 4)
$40

This is only available to skaters new to Colorado Gold Speedskating with a max of 4 sessions.

Any additional sessions will require membership with Colorado Gold Speedskating and US Speedskating.

