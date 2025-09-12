Forevermore FAB

Hosted by

Forevermore FAB

About this event

25-26 Dance Sponsorship Tiers

Platinum Sponsor
$500

• Prime logo placement on parent event t-shirts • Social media spotlight (3 dedicated posts across Instagram & Facebook) • Logo on recital program

Gold Sponsor
$300

• Logo on parent event t-shirts • 2 social media mentions • Logo on recital program

Silver Sponsor
$150

• Name listed on parent event t-shirts • 1 social media thank-you post

Bronze Supporter
$75

Name included in group social media thank-you post Recognition on printed on recital program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!