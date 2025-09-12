25-26 Dance Sponsorship Tiers

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About this event
• Prime logo placement on parent event t-shirts • Social media spotlight (3 dedicated posts across Instagram & Facebook) • Logo on recital program
• Logo on parent event t-shirts • 2 social media mentions • Logo on recital program
• Name listed on parent event t-shirts • 1 social media thank-you post
Name included in group social media thank-you post Recognition on printed on recital program
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