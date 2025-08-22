25-26 GMS Theatre Membership

Hosted by
About this event
Your membership fee will enable the Theatre Booster Club to assist with costumes, production rights, props, stage equipment, storage, and competitions. Thank you for your support!
Your membership fee or donation will enable us to assist with costumes, production rights, props, stage equipment, storage, and competitions. You will also receive a Theatre T-shirt. *Please enter shirt size under "Buyer Information."
Your membership fee or donation will enable us to assist with costumes, production rights, props, stage equipment, storage, and competitions. You will also receive TWO Theatre T-shirts and TWO tickets to the show of your choice. *Please enter shirt sizes under "Buyer Information." We will contact you to receive show tickets closer to the event.
Thank you for helping us advertise our amazing theatre students. Each shirt is $25.00. *Please enter shirt size under "Buyer Information."
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!