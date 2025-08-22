Grapevine Middle School Theatre Booster Club

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Grapevine Middle School Theatre Booster Club

About this event

25-26 GMS Theatre Membership

Grapevine Middle School

Option A: Membership - Theatre Supporter
$25

Your membership fee will enable the Theatre Booster Club to assist with costumes, production rights, props, stage equipment, storage, and competitions. Thank you for your support!

Option B: Membership + T-shirt - Theatre Backer item
Option B: Membership + T-shirt - Theatre Backer
$45

Your membership fee or donation will enable us to assist with costumes, production rights, props, stage equipment, storage, and competitions. You will also receive a Theatre T-shirt. *Please enter shirt size under "Buyer Information."

Option C: Membership + 2 shirts + 2 show tix item
Option C: Membership + 2 shirts + 2 show tix
$70

Your membership fee or donation will enable us to assist with costumes, production rights, props, stage equipment, storage, and competitions. You will also receive TWO Theatre T-shirts and TWO tickets to the show of your choice. *Please enter shirt sizes under "Buyer Information." We will contact you to receive show tickets closer to the event.

T-Shirt (Child Small - Adult 3XL) item
T-Shirt (Child Small - Adult 3XL)
$25

Thank you for helping us advertise our amazing theatre students. Each shirt is $25.00. *Please enter shirt size under "Buyer Information."

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