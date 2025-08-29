Peterson Elementary Pta

Peterson Elementary Pta

25-26 Grams

Grand Grams- Option 1 item
Grand Grams- Option 1
$5

Grand Grams will deliver to your student on 9/22.

  1. Push Pop and fidget toy(assorted)


Grand Grams- Option 2 item
Grand Grams- Option 2
$10

Grand Grams will deliver to your student on 9/22.

  1. Push Pop, Starburst, keychain and fidget toy(assorted)


Boo Gram-Ghost Pop item
Boo Gram-Ghost Pop
$1

Boo Gram will be delivered to your student on 10/31.


Boo Gram-Filled lollipop item
Boo Gram-Filled lollipop
$5

Boo Gram will be delivered to your student on 10/31.


Boo Gram-Teacher Gram item
Boo Gram-Teacher Gram
$3

Boo Gram will be delivered the teacher/staff on 10/31.


Boo Gram-Ghost Pop Class Option item
Boo Gram-Ghost Pop Class Option
$20

Boo Gram will be delivered to your student's class on 10/31.


Winter Grams- Green Candy Cane item
Winter Grams- Green Candy Cane
$1

Winter Grams will be delivered to your student 12/17.


Winter Grams- Green Candy Cane -Class Option item
Winter Grams- Green Candy Cane -Class Option
$20

Winter Grams will be delivered to your student's class 12/17.


Valentine Gram- Candy item
Valentine Gram- Candy
$1

Valentine Grams will be delivered to your student's class 2/13.

Valentine Gram- Gift item
Valentine Gram- Gift
$5

Valentine Grams will be delivered to your student's class 2/13.

Comes with Teddy Bear and Ring Pop

Valentine Gram-Teacher item
Valentine Gram-Teacher
$4

Valentine Grams will be delivered to your student's class 2/13.

Sonic Drink will be given to the staff member you send a gram to.

Valentine Gram-Class Option item
Valentine Gram-Class Option
$20

Valentine Grams will be delivered to your student's class 2/13.

