Offered by

Nomad Theatre Company

25-26 In Person Auction

1. Picnic with the Bard
$75
Enjoy a night of drama, romance, and comedy with two Gold Level tickets to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s 2025 season ($96 value). Make it a full evening on the lawn with a charming picnic basket (donated by Connie, $20 value), a $25 Avanti’s gift card for your favorite Italian bites, and a $20 gift card to The Olive Bin to round out your perfect pre-show spread. Curtain up on this unforgettable experience!
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2. Peoria Riverfront Adventure
$70
Grab your crew for a fun-filled getaway in Peoria! Explore cool exhibits with 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, kick back in style with a one- night stay with free, made to order breakfast, at the Embassy Suites Riverfront, then wrap it all up with some bites at Chili’s ($25 gift card). Art, adventure, and appetizers? Yes, please!
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3. Redbird Rally
$55
Get ready to rep Redbird pride in the best way! This bundle brings the hype with Reggie Redbird slippers, an ISU charging bank, 4 ISU game tickets to the following in the 2025 season: Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Football, and Volleyball, Gamma Phi Circus Tickets for four, and four free sandwich cards from Jimmy John's to eat on the way to the game. Go Birds!
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4. Windy City Charm
$35
Show your Illinois pride with a beautiful Brighton Illinois-themed charm bracelet ($85 value), then head to Chicago for some big-league fun with two lower box tickets to a White Sox game (Monday–Thursday, $88 value). Keep it easy and tasty with two Jimmy John’s sandwich cards ($20 value) for the perfect grab-and-go meal. It’s a little sparkle, a little sports, and a whole lot of state spirit!
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5. Season of Sweet Seats and Treats
$45
Enjoy a season of unforgettable performances with a pair of general admission tickets to Nomad Theatre’s 2025–2026 season (excluding Detours, $102 value). Indulge in a specially curated box of seasonal desserts (4 curated boxes in one year!) from Sweet Somethings by Monica ($80 value), and sip in style with two signature Nomad coffee mugs. Great theatre, delicious treats, and cozy vibes all season long!
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6. Local Flavor Feast Basket
$50
Savor the best of Bloomington-Normal with this deliciously curated basket! Enjoy a $10 gift card to The Garlic Press along with a gourmet mini olive oil—perfect for your next culinary adventure. Then dive into the $150 Green Top Grocery basket filled with artisan goods from local vendors, two bottles of wine to toast any occasion, and a coupon sheet full of surprises. Whether you’re a foodie or just love supporting local, this basket is a flavorful win!
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