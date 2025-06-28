25-26 In Person Auction

Get ready to rep Redbird pride in the best way! This bundle brings the hype with Reggie Redbird slippers, an ISU charging bank, 4 ISU game tickets to the following in the 2025 season: Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Football, and Volleyball, Gamma Phi Circus Tickets for four, and four free sandwich cards from Jimmy John's to eat on the way to the game. Go Birds!

Get ready to rep Redbird pride in the best way! This bundle brings the hype with Reggie Redbird slippers, an ISU charging bank, 4 ISU game tickets to the following in the 2025 season: Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Football, and Volleyball, Gamma Phi Circus Tickets for four, and four free sandwich cards from Jimmy John's to eat on the way to the game. Go Birds!

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