25-26 In Person Auction

Enjoy a night of drama, romance, and comedy with two Gold Level tickets to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s 2025 season ($96 value). Make it a full evening on the lawn with a charming picnic basket (donated by Connie, $20 value), a $25 Avanti’s gift card for your favorite Italian bites, and a $20 gift card to The Olive Bin to round out your perfect pre-show spread. Curtain up on this unforgettable experience!
Enjoy a night of drama, romance, and comedy with two Gold Level tickets to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s 2025 season ($96 value). Make it a full evening on the lawn with a charming picnic basket (donated by Connie, $20 value), a $25 Avanti’s gift card for your favorite Italian bites, and a $20 gift card to The Olive Bin to round out your perfect pre-show spread. Curtain up on this unforgettable experience!
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2. Peoria Riverfront Adventure
$70
Grab your crew for a fun-filled getaway in Peoria! Explore cool exhibits with 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, kick back in style with a one- night stay with free, made to order breakfast, at the Embassy Suites Riverfront, then wrap it all up with some bites at Chili’s ($25 gift card). Art, adventure, and appetizers? Yes, please!
Grab your crew for a fun-filled getaway in Peoria! Explore cool exhibits with 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, kick back in style with a one- night stay with free, made to order breakfast, at the Embassy Suites Riverfront, then wrap it all up with some bites at Chili’s ($25 gift card). Art, adventure, and appetizers? Yes, please!
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3. Redbird Rally
$55
Get ready to rep Redbird pride in the best way! This bundle brings the hype with Reggie Redbird slippers, an ISU charging bank, 4 ISU game tickets to the following in the 2025 season: Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Football, and Volleyball, Gamma Phi Circus Tickets for four, and four free sandwich cards from Jimmy John's to eat on the way to the game. Go Birds!
Get ready to rep Redbird pride in the best way! This bundle brings the hype with Reggie Redbird slippers, an ISU charging bank, 4 ISU game tickets to the following in the 2025 season: Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Football, and Volleyball, Gamma Phi Circus Tickets for four, and four free sandwich cards from Jimmy John's to eat on the way to the game. Go Birds!
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4. Windy City Charm
$35
Show your Illinois pride with a beautiful Brighton Illinois-themed charm bracelet ($85 value), then head to Chicago for some big-league fun with two lower box tickets to a White Sox game (Monday–Thursday, $88 value). Keep it easy and tasty with two Jimmy John’s sandwich cards ($20 value) for the perfect grab-and-go meal. It’s a little sparkle, a little sports, and a whole lot of state spirit!
Show your Illinois pride with a beautiful Brighton Illinois-themed charm bracelet ($85 value), then head to Chicago for some big-league fun with two lower box tickets to a White Sox game (Monday–Thursday, $88 value). Keep it easy and tasty with two Jimmy John’s sandwich cards ($20 value) for the perfect grab-and-go meal. It’s a little sparkle, a little sports, and a whole lot of state spirit!
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5. Season of Sweet Seats and Treats
$45
Enjoy a season of unforgettable performances with a pair of general admission tickets to Nomad Theatre’s 2025–2026 season (excluding Detours, $102 value). Indulge in a specially curated box of seasonal desserts (4 curated boxes in one year!) from Sweet Somethings by Monica ($80 value), and sip in style with two signature Nomad coffee mugs. Great theatre, delicious treats, and cozy vibes all season long!
Enjoy a season of unforgettable performances with a pair of general admission tickets to Nomad Theatre’s 2025–2026 season (excluding Detours, $102 value). Indulge in a specially curated box of seasonal desserts (4 curated boxes in one year!) from Sweet Somethings by Monica ($80 value), and sip in style with two signature Nomad coffee mugs. Great theatre, delicious treats, and cozy vibes all season long!
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6. Local Flavor Feast Basket
$50
Savor the best of Bloomington-Normal with this deliciously curated basket! Enjoy a $10 gift card to The Garlic Press along with a gourmet mini olive oil—perfect for your next culinary adventure. Then dive into the $150 Green Top Grocery basket filled with artisan goods from local vendors, two bottles of wine to toast any occasion, and a coupon sheet full of surprises. Whether you’re a foodie or just love supporting local, this basket is a flavorful win!
Savor the best of Bloomington-Normal with this deliciously curated basket! Enjoy a $10 gift card to The Garlic Press along with a gourmet mini olive oil—perfect for your next culinary adventure. Then dive into the $150 Green Top Grocery basket filled with artisan goods from local vendors, two bottles of wine to toast any occasion, and a coupon sheet full of surprises. Whether you’re a foodie or just love supporting local, this basket is a flavorful win!
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