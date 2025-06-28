Legend Springs Elementary PTO

Offered by

Legend Springs Elementary PTO

About the memberships

Legend Springs Elementary PTO Membership 25-26

Volunteer Membership (WITHOUT Additional Members)
$20

Valid until March 18, 2027

Volunteer Memberships are an easy way to say, “I have some time to help." We will update you on volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

Please try to volunteer at least once during the year.


Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.

Volunteer Membership +1 Additional Member
$30

Valid until March 18, 2027

Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.

No Fuss Membership (WITHOUT Additional Member)
$25

Valid until March 18, 2027

No Fuss Memberships are an easy way to say, “I’m really busy, but I'd love to support the PTO and Legend Springs." We appreciate all of our members and understand that schedules don't always allow for volunteer time.


Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.

No Fuss Membership + 1 Additional Member
$35

Valid until March 18, 2027

Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.

Legend Springs Staff (WITHOUT Additional Members)
Free

Valid until March 18, 2027

Legend Springs Teachers & Staff


Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.

Legend Springs Staff + 1 Additional Member
$10

Valid until March 18, 2027

Legend Springs Teachers & Staff additional member


Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.

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