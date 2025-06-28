Legend Springs Elementary PTO Membership 25-26

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About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Volunteer Memberships are an easy way to say, “I have some time to help." We will update you on volunteer opportunities throughout the year.
Please try to volunteer at least once during the year.
Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.
Valid until March 18, 2027
No Fuss Memberships are an easy way to say, “I’m really busy, but I'd love to support the PTO and Legend Springs." We appreciate all of our members and understand that schedules don't always allow for volunteer time.
Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Legend Springs Teachers & Staff
Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Legend Springs Teachers & Staff additional member
Membership good for 2025-2026 school year.
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