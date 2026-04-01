25-26 MCE Cleveland Banquet

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Choose this ticket if your athlete is covered by your paid booster membership. Ticket includes Salad, Bread, chicken, potatoes, mac n cheese, green beans, and cake!
Choose this ticket if you are paying for your athlete(s) to attend the banquet. Ticket includes Salad, Bread, chicken, potatoes, mac n cheese, green beans, and cake!
Choose this ticket if you are paying for anyone other than your athlete(s) to attend the banquet. Ticket includes Salad, Bread, chicken, potatoes, mac n cheese, green beans, and cake!
Choose this ticket for your cheer-abilities athlete attending the banquet. Ticket includes Salad, Bread, chicken, potatoes, mac n cheese, green beans, and cake!
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