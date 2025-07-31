YPSO 2025-26 Optional Family Donation in lieu of Fundraising, Volunteer, or Dinner Duty

Fundraising Donation
$400

Many students are able to raise more than $400 in student-led fundraising, so we encourage that rather than a buyout, but this is an option for familes who cannot do fundraising.

Volunteer Donation
$500

Instead of Volunteering for 15 hours annually, you may donate $500, but we really need your help and are super appreciative of parent and student volunteer work, without which we cannot run the orchestra.

Dinner Donation
$500

If you are completely unable to contribute time and food to work with another parent to serve one dinner annually, you may donate $500 instead, and kids may have to eat more Costco pizza!

