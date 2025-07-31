YPSO 2025-26 Optional Family Donation in lieu of Fundraising, Volunteer, or Dinner Duty

Many students are able to raise more than $400 in student-led fundraising, so we encourage that rather than a buyout, but this is an option for familes who cannot do fundraising.
Instead of Volunteering for 15 hours annually, you may donate $500, but we really need your help and are super appreciative of parent and student volunteer work, without which we cannot run the orchestra.
If you are completely unable to contribute time and food to work with another parent to serve one dinner annually, you may donate $500 instead, and kids may have to eat more Costco pizza!
