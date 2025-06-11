25-26 Red Pride Band and Guard Mandatory Membership
Annual Red Pride Band & Guard Membership
$150
Mandatory Fee for all Students
Heather Grey BL Red Pride T-shirt
$15
Jerzees 50/50 Blend
Select your size at check out.
May be ordered as a student replacement or for any Red Pride Booster.
Heather Grey BL Red Pride T-shirt w/Personalization
$20
Jerzees 50/50 Blend
Select your size at check out.
Personalization up to 15 characters printed in ALL CAPS.
May be ordered as a student replacement or for any Red Pride Booster.
White Band Polo w/Embroidered BL- Regular Cut
$30
Select your size at check out.
Sport-Tek PosiCharge RacerMesh Polo.
3.8 oz., 100% polyester flat back mesh with PosiCharge technology
3-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons
Set-in, open hem sleeves
Moisture-wicking
Flat knit collar
Taped neck
Tag-free label
White Band Polo w/Embroidered BL- Ladies Cut
$30
Select your size at check out.
Sport-Tek PosiCharge RacerMesh Polo.
3.8-ounce, 100% polyester flat back mesh with PosiCharge technology
Tag-free label
Self-fabric collar
Open placket
Set-in, open hem sleeves
Black Band Shoes
$68.95
Select your size at check out.
*Used shoes are available at no cost (limited sizes, students are to ask a staff member to see what sizes are available, first come, first serve).
Black Band Gloves
$10
Select your size at check out.
*Drumline does not use gloves.
White Nancy Boot
$63.95
Select your size at check out.
Drum Major Gloves-White
$10
Select your size at check out.
