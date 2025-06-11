Offered by

Red Pride Band Boosters

25-26 Red Pride Band and Guard Mandatory Membership

Annual Red Pride Band & Guard Membership item
Annual Red Pride Band & Guard Membership
$150
Mandatory Fee for all Students
Heather Grey BL Red Pride T-shirt item
Heather Grey BL Red Pride T-shirt
$15
Jerzees 50/50 Blend Select your size at check out. May be ordered as a student replacement or for any Red Pride Booster.
Heather Grey BL Red Pride T-shirt w/Personalization
$20
Jerzees 50/50 Blend Select your size at check out. Personalization up to 15 characters printed in ALL CAPS. May be ordered as a student replacement or for any Red Pride Booster.
White Band Polo w/Embroidered BL- Regular Cut item
White Band Polo w/Embroidered BL- Regular Cut
$30
Select your size at check out. Sport-Tek PosiCharge RacerMesh Polo. 3.8 oz., 100% polyester flat back mesh with PosiCharge technology 3-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons Set-in, open hem sleeves Moisture-wicking Flat knit collar Taped neck Tag-free label
White Band Polo w/Embroidered BL- Ladies Cut item
White Band Polo w/Embroidered BL- Ladies Cut
$30
Select your size at check out. Sport-Tek PosiCharge RacerMesh Polo. 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester flat back mesh with PosiCharge technology Tag-free label Self-fabric collar Open placket Set-in, open hem sleeves
Black Band Shoes item
Black Band Shoes
$68.95
Select your size at check out. *Used shoes are available at no cost (limited sizes, students are to ask a staff member to see what sizes are available, first come, first serve).
Black Band Gloves item
Black Band Gloves
$10
Select your size at check out. *Drumline does not use gloves.
White Nancy Boot item
White Nancy Boot
$63.95
Select your size at check out.
Drum Major Gloves-White
$10
Select your size at check out.

